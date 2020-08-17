lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
COLLISION-DRIVEN STATE-CHANGING EFFICIENCY OF DIFFERENT BUFFER GASES IN COLD TRAPS: HE(1S), AR(1S) AND P-H2(1Σ) ON TRAPPED CN−(1Σ)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP03440A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Lola González-Sánchez, Ersin Yurtsever, Barry P. Mant, Roland Wester, Franco A. Gianturco
Views of quantum potentials for CN with He and Ar. Dynamics of the anion’s rotational state-changes models cooling kinetics for either buffer gases in cold traps.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/kc0rSCPML2k/D0CP03440A

