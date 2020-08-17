COLLISION-DRIVEN STATE-CHANGING EFFICIENCY OF DIFFERENT BUFFER GASES IN COLD TRAPS: HE(1S), AR(1S) AND P-H2(1Σ) ON TRAPPED CN−(1Σ)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP03440A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Lola González-Sánchez, Ersin Yurtsever, Barry P. Mant, Roland Wester, Franco A. Gianturco
Views of quantum potentials for CN− with He and Ar. Dynamics of the anion’s rotational state-changes models cooling kinetics for either buffer gases in cold traps.
