(AGENPARL) – Tuscaloosa (Alabama), mer 29 gennaio 2020
Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM – 04:00 PM
Location: 102 Graves Hall
Categories: College of Education
One blood donation can save up to three lives, and every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.
CLICK HERE to schedule your appointment.
Contact Info:
Vicky Lammon,
Save to Your Calendar
Google Calendar | Yahoo! Calendar | Windows Live Calendar | iCalendar | vCalendar
Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/173976/