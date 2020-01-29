29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1684 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1682 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1321 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 46 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1203 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1672 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 83 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IX N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 720 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 46 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » COLLEGE OF EDUCATION-AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION-AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Tuscaloosa (Alabama), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM – 04:00 PM
Location: 102 Graves Hall

Categories: College of Education

One blood donation can save up to three lives, and every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.

CLICK HERE to schedule your appointment.

Contact Info:
Vicky Lammon,

Save to Your Calendar
Google Calendar | Yahoo! Calendar | Windows Live Calendar | iCalendar | vCalendar

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/173976/

Related posts

– SUPER BOWL PARTY

Redazione

– COUNTRY MUSIC NIGHT

Redazione

– BALANCE WITH BEN FITNESS CLASS

Redazione

– LAPIDARY – SENIOR CENTER

Redazione

– ALAMOGORDO MAINSTREET FACADE SQUAD

Redazione

– ROTARY CLUB OF ALAMOGORDO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More