COLLABORATING FOR A BETTER EXPERIENCE THROUGH THE MONASH EVENTS CALENDAR

19 May 2020

Do you plan or manage events at Monash — or does someone in your team?

If the answer is yes, check out the new internal-facing Monash Events Calendar.

It’s been designed to consolidate all planned University events in one place, providing access and visibility to all Monash staff, with aims to:

Increase transparency across the University

Facilitate collaboration and improve opportunities for successful cross-functional events, as well as effective cross-selling and cross-promotion opportunities. This will, in turn, help minimise event duplication.

By creating greater internal visibility of our planned events, we’ll be able to provide our audiences with more streamlined communications and the potential to access an increased number of engagement opportunities. It’s an example of how, by providing a consistent, intentional experience, we can contribute to building lifelong relationships with all our members of our Monash community so we can harness the might of the University, and continue to bring about positive change in our world.

What do I need to do?

By checking the events calendar regularly, before you organise your event, it may help you identify opportunities to collaborate with others and avoid event duplication.

And, if you do decide to go ahead with the event (whether it’s a physical or virtual event), make sure you submit it to the calendar to help us build a coordinated view of all Monash activity.

Find out more about the calendar, including instructions on how to get access to it (hint: it’s like getting access to any Google calendar) and how to use it. And, so we can start bringing to life some of the benefits for our audiences, start collaborating today! #WithMonash

