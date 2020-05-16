sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

LA GRATITUDINE DEL LIBANO PER L’AIUTO DEL PAPA AI GIOVANI

IL MONDO DELLA MUSICA PIANGE IL MAESTRO EZIO BOSSO

LIST OF EVENTS OF MAJOR IMPORTANCE FOR SOCIETY REVIEWED

PRESIDENT AND MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AND SECURITY POLICY DISCUSS FINLAND’S NATO…

LIVESTREAM Q&A: DISINFORMATION IN ASIA

DISCUSSION VIDEO: RUSSIA’S FOOTPRINT IN THE WESTERN BALKAN INFORMATION ENVIRONMENT

NORDIC MINISTERS OF THE INTERIOR DISCUSS EASING RESTRICTIONS ON BORDER TRAFFIC

GLI SFOLLATI INTERNI SONO I PIù A RISCHIO COVID: INVESTIRE NELLA PACE

DE PALO: FRANCESCO CONOSCE IL CUORE DELLE FAMIGLIE

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COLDSTREAM HELICOPTERS LTD. – NON-SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL LICENCE

COLDSTREAM HELICOPTERS LTD. – NON-SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL LICENCE

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, sab 16 maggio 2020

The applicant has applied to the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) for a licence to operate a non‑scheduled international service, small aircraft, to transport traffic on a charter basis between Canada and any other country.

The Agency is satisfied that the applicant meets all the applicable requirements of subsection 73(1) of the CTA.

Accordingly, the Agency issues the licence.

Pursuant to subsection 74(1) of the CTA, the licence is subject to the conditions prescribed by the Air Transportation Regulations, SOR/88-58, as amended, and the following condition:

The Licensee is authorized to transport traffic on a charter basis between Canada and any other country.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569321

Post collegati

SERIES: ICERATES1100USD2Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 11:00 A.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON U.S. DOLLAR, 2 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

AEROMEDEVAC, INC. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

COLDSTREAM HELICOPTERS LTD. – NON-SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL LICENCE

Redazione

IN THE CHAOS OF SYRIAN GEOPOLITICS, RUSSIA REMAINS DOMINANT

Redazione

SUSPENSION OF LICENCE NO.&NBSP;200011 – AEROMEDEVAC, INC. (LICENSEE).

Redazione

POLARIZATION DETECTION OF DEEP-ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT WITH MONOCLINIC GALLIUM OXIDE NANOBELTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More