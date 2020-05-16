COLDSTREAM HELICOPTERS LTD. – NON-SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, sab 16 maggio 2020

The applicant has applied to the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) for a licence to operate a non‑scheduled international service, small aircraft, to transport traffic on a charter basis between Canada and any other country.

The Agency is satisfied that the applicant meets all the applicable requirements of subsection 73(1) of the CTA.

Accordingly, the Agency issues the licence.

Pursuant to subsection 74(1) of the CTA, the licence is subject to the conditions prescribed by the Air Transportation Regulations, SOR/88-58, as amended, and the following condition:

The Licensee is authorized to transport traffic on a charter basis between Canada and any other country.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569321