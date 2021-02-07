domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

£40 MILLION GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO HELP POLLUTING BUSINESSES CLEAN UP

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

CONSULTAZIONI, LUNEDì E MARTEDì SECONDO GIRO

GOVERNO: LOSACCO (PD), LEGA ABBANDONA ORBAN E SOSTERRà COALIZIONE URSULA?

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), SALVINI FOLGORATO SU VIA DI BRUXELLES, è…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

Agenparl

COLD SHOOTING DAY SLOWS WARHAWKS IN LOSS TO UTA, 64-39

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – UT Arlington used a pair of 11-0 runs to open up the lead and ULM struggled to make shots as the Mavericks pulled away for a 64-39 win Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

“Hats off to UTA,” ULM head coach Brooks Donald Williams said. “They were really good today. They are a tough matchup for us inside and out.”

ULM shot just 24% (11-of-45) from the field. The Warhawks set a new season-high on Friday night, shooting 57% from the floor in the first game of the series against UTA.

UTA’s first 11-0 run put the Mavericks up 11-2 on Bre Wickware’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the first quarter. Gara Beth Self answered with her own trey to pull ULM within six, but the Mavericks scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 15-5 after the first 10 minutes.

The Warhawks held UTA off the board for the first 4:42 of the second quarter and pulled within four on free throws by Linda van Schaik. The Mavericks snapped out of their slump with its second 11-0 run, grabbing six points at the free throw line in the stretch, to push the lead to 15 points at 26-11. UTA led 26-15 at halftime.

ULM’s best quarter was the third quarter. After UTA quickly scored the first six points of the quarter, the Warhawks responded as Van Schaik hit a 3-pointer on three consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 35-24. ULM never had a chance to get within 10 of the Mavericks, as UTA’s Emma Halverson finished a layup on the next possession. Tasionna McDowell brought the Warhawks within 11 again on a foul line jumper, but Wickware connected on a floater at the other end on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to 13. The Warhawks tallied 19 points in the frame but trailed 48-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

The final frame belonged to UTA. The Mavericks scored 12 of the first 13 points of the quarter and outscored ULM 16-5 in the quarter to roll to the 64-39 victory.

“I was excited for some of our young ones to get quality minutes today,” Williams said. “They came in in the middle of the third quarter and brought some much-needed energy. These experiences are only making them better. We see it daily.”

Van Schaik led ULM with 15 points while Kierra Crockett had seven points and 10 rebounds. Wickware paced UTA with 18 points while Camryn Hawkins added 15 points.

ULM heads to Lafayette to face the rival Ragin’ Cajuns at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“This week will be a little bit different in our prep as we look ahead and prepare for five games in ten days starting with the Lafayette series on Thursday,” Williams said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete and get better.”

Links to live video, audio and stats are available on the women’s basketball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

Print Friendly Version

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/6/womens-basketball-cold-shooting-day-slows-warhawks-in-loss-to-uta-64-39.aspx

Post collegati

COLD SHOOTING DAY SLOWS WARHAWKS IN LOSS TO UTA, 64-39

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] DROVERS ERASE 16-POINT DEFICIT TO DEFEAT SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN

Redazione

WARHAWKS FALL TO DEMONS, 3-0

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PULLS OFF REDEMPTION WIN ON SENIOR DAY

Redazione

[FOOTBALL] POINT FALLS IN SEASON OPENER TO NO. 13 REINHARDT

Redazione

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] (RV) BENEDICTINE MEN TOP CLARKE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More