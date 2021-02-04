giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Agenparl

COEXISTENCE OF METAMAGNETISM AND SLOW RELAXATION OF MAGNETIZATION IN AMMONIUM HEXAFLUORIDORHENATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

The (NH4)2[ReF6] (1) salt was studied by X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, theoretical calculations, and magnetic measurements. 1 crystallizes in the trigonal space group P[3 with combining macron]m1 (Re–F = 1.958(5) Å). In the Raman spectrum of 1, splitting of the observed peaks was observed and correlated to the valence frequencies of vibration of the [ReF6]2− anion. The study of the magnetic properties of 1, through DC and AC magnetic susceptibility measurements, reveals the coexistence of metamagnetism and slow relaxation of magnetization at low temperature, which is unusual in the molecular systems based on the paramagnetic 5d metal ions reported so far.

Graphical abstract: Coexistence of metamagnetism and slow relaxation of magnetization in ammonium hexafluoridorhenate

This article is Open Access



Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/g4r04ZD_7Hw/D0RA10325J

