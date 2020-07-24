COCAINE FOUND IN CONTAINER AT UK PORT

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 24 luglio 2020
The ‘sophisticated concealment’ was rarely seen in the UK, according to the Border Force
Related Stories
- Jet fuel stored on tankers amid moribund European demand
- Distillates switch pushed to combat black carbon emissions
- LNG freight futures interest steadily grows
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133226/Cocaine%20found%20in%20container%20at%20UK%20port?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss