lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI HA PERSO IL LAVORO

AIRC, LE AZALEE QUEST’ANNO FIORISCONO VIA WEB

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2019) 244 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXII N. 22 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), MIX DI MINI INTERVENTI, COSì ECONOMIA NON REGGE

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E CARCERI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONAFEDE – GIOVEDì ALLE 12.30…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), CHIUSURA PARCHI A ROMA è INACCETTABILE

COMUNICATO: FEDERALISMO FISCALE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BOCCIA – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E COMPARTO AGRICOLO, AUDIZIONE PAGLIARDINI, AGENZIA EROGAZIONI IN AGRICOLTURA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE SOCIETà ITALIANA STUDIO MEDIO ORIENTE – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

COBALT (II) IONS AND COBALT NANOPARTICLE EMBEDDED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMERS: AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER-SPLITTING REACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

Development of highly efficient electrocatalyst for water-splitting reaction is essential and in this regard, use of earth-abundant metal catalyst offers several advantages such as improved performance, cost-efficiency, etc. Recent studies have shown that the fabrication of transition metal/metal oxide nanoparticles supported carbon materials exhibits similar performance to that of bare metal/metaloxide nanoparticles. Herein, we report the preparation of ethylenediamine interconnected triazine based porous organic polymer (EPOP) modified with Co2+ (Co-EPOP) and Co nanoparticles (Co-EPOP-300, Co-EPOP-500 and Co-EPOP-HT) via anchoring under different conditions. The amine groups on EPOP polymer were used as a ligands as well as stabilizer for Co2+ and Co nanoparticles respectively. XRD and TEM analysis indicated that the Co-NPs were covered on homogenous polymer matrix. The electrocatalytic activities of Co2+/CoNP modified POPs were evaluated under standard OER and HER conditions and were compared with that of Co-NPs without polymer support. Amongst the electrocatalysts, Co-EPOP (Co2+ anchored EPOP) sample exhibited bifunctional activity towards both OER and HER with an onset potentials of 1.638 and -0.173 V respectively. Further the Co-EPOP catalyst showed lower Tafel slope values compared to other catalysts. Both OER and HER performance are comparable with that of reported Co based nanocatalytic systems.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00580K

Post collegati

COBALT (II) IONS AND COBALT NANOPARTICLE EMBEDDED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMERS: AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER-SPLITTING REACTIONS

Redazione

DESIGN OF FLUORINATED HYPERBRANCHED POLYETHER COPOLYMERS FOR 19F MRI NANOTHERANOSTICS

Redazione

CONFORMATIONAL EQUILIBRIUM OF MINE REGULATES ALLOWABLE CONCENTRATION RANGES OF A PROTEIN WAVE FOR CELL DIVISION

Redazione

NIR-TO-NIR EMISSION ON A WATER-SOLUBLE {ER6} AND {ER3YB3} NANOSIZED MOLECULAR WHEEL

Redazione

A CO-CRYSTALLIZATION INDUCED SURFACE MODIFICATION STRATEGY WITH CYANURIC ACID MODULATES THE BANDGAP EMISSION OF CARBON DOTS

Redazione

(-)-EPICATECHIN MITIGATES HIGH FAT DIET-INDUCED NEUROINFLAMMATION AND ALTERED BEHAVIOR IN MICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More