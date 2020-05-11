COBALT (II) IONS AND COBALT NANOPARTICLE EMBEDDED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMERS: AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER-SPLITTING REACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020
Development of highly efficient electrocatalyst for water-splitting reaction is essential and in this regard, use of earth-abundant metal catalyst offers several advantages such as improved performance, cost-efficiency, etc. Recent studies have shown that the fabrication of transition metal/metal oxide nanoparticles supported carbon materials exhibits similar performance to that of bare metal/metaloxide nanoparticles. Herein, we report the preparation of ethylenediamine interconnected triazine based porous organic polymer (EPOP) modified with Co2+ (Co-EPOP) and Co nanoparticles (Co-EPOP-300, Co-EPOP-500 and Co-EPOP-HT) via anchoring under different conditions. The amine groups on EPOP polymer were used as a ligands as well as stabilizer for Co2+ and Co nanoparticles respectively. XRD and TEM analysis indicated that the Co-NPs were covered on homogenous polymer matrix. The electrocatalytic activities of Co2+/CoNP modified POPs were evaluated under standard OER and HER conditions and were compared with that of Co-NPs without polymer support. Amongst the electrocatalysts, Co-EPOP (Co2+ anchored EPOP) sample exhibited bifunctional activity towards both OER and HER with an onset potentials of 1.638 and -0.173 V respectively. Further the Co-EPOP catalyst showed lower Tafel slope values compared to other catalysts. Both OER and HER performance are comparable with that of reported Co based nanocatalytic systems.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00580K