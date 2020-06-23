martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
COBALT BASED HETEROGENEOUS CATALYSTS IN THE ELECTROLYZER SYSTEM FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY STORAGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Nowadays, the production of hydrogen and oxygen focusses on a renewable energy technique and sustainable energy storage. The substantial challenge is to extend low cost electrocatalysts consisting earth-abundant resources, prepared by straightforward approach displaying high intrinsic activity compare to the noble metals. Expansion of bifunctional catalysts in the alkaline electrolyte for both the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) is very crucial in recent days. Here, recent progress of cobalt-based HER–OER electrocatalysts are brushed up and numerous bifunctional cobalt-based catalysts such as cobalt- oxide, phosphide, sulfide, selenide, nitride, boride, carbide, perovskite and MOF based cobalt analogs are speculated in detail. Specifically, much more attention was paid to their structural variation, bifunctional activity, overpotential for overall system, and stability. Cobalt-based catalysts with lower cell voltage, remarkable durability, and unique electronic structures, occur as a new perspective of energy-related fields. In recent years, cobalt-based analogs, introducing their diagnostic facilities of its electronic structures, tunable d band structures, and tailorable active sites. This perspective also elucidated present issues, promising ideas, and future forecasts for cobalt-based catalysts throughout the context. The critical aspects of cobalt-based catalysts and the numerous opportunities at the end will also furnish the sustainable energy field.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/RW9kWdLDoYQ/D0DT01469A

