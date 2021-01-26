CO3O4–CUCOO2 HYBRID NANOPLATES AS A LOW-COST AND HIGHLY ACTIVE CATALYST FOR PRODUCING HYDROGEN FROM AMMONIA BORANE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05524G, Paper

Yufa Feng, Jinyun Liao, Xiaodong Chen, Qingyu Liao, Huize Wang, Shan Ji, Bruno G. Pollet, Hao Li, Mingyang He

Co 3 O 4 –CuCoO 2 hybrid nanoplates are low-cost and highly active catalysts for producing hydrogen from ammonia borane with a turnover frequency (TOF) of 65.0 mol hydrogen mol cat. −1 min −1 .

