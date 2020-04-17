CO3O4–AG PHOTOCATALYSTS FOR THE EFFICIENT DEGRADATION OF METHYL ORANGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15245-15251

DOI: 10.1039/C9RA10437B, Paper

Hongmei Chen, Chenyang Xue, Danfeng Cui, Maoxing Liu, Yi Chen, Yuankai Li, Wendong Zhang

A novel Co 3 O 4 –Ag catalyst covered on the Ni foam substrate was synthesized via facile hydrothermal and in situ photoreduction methods for the efficient degradation of methyl orange.

