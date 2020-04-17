venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19, ROBERTA TRA UN MESE SARà MAMMA: “FEDE E SCIENZA, INSIEME”

17/04/2020 COVID-19: ‘PANDEMIC SHOULD NOT BE AN EXCUSE TO MUZZLE THE PRESS’,…

17/04/2020 COVID-19: ‘PANDEMIC SHOULD NOT BE AN EXCUSE TO MUZZLE THE PRESS’,…

FRANCESCO: NEL DOPO-PANDEMIA LA SPERANZA DI RINASCERE UNITI

UN MEDICO COL VELO TRA GLI ANZIANI DI RIETI CONTAGIATI DAL VIRUS

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: STOP CODICE APPALTI, RIAPERTURA IN SICUREZZA è PRIORITà

CORONAVIRUS, BLOCCO TOTALE O PARZIALE FINO AL VACCINO NON E’ POLITICAMENTE ED…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: CONTINUIAMO NOSTRA ATTIVITA’, ALTRI AIUTI DALL’ESTERO

PREMI E AIUTI AL TERRITORIO, IN VENETO LE AZIENDE REAGISCONO AL COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: SETTORE AUTO IN CRISI, INUTILI AZIONI GOVERNO

Agenparl

CO3O4–AG PHOTOCATALYSTS FOR THE EFFICIENT DEGRADATION OF METHYL ORANGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15245-15251
DOI: 10.1039/C9RA10437B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Hongmei Chen, Chenyang Xue, Danfeng Cui, Maoxing Liu, Yi Chen, Yuankai Li, Wendong Zhang
A novel Co3O4–Ag catalyst covered on the Ni foam substrate was synthesized via facile hydrothermal and in situ photoreduction methods for the efficient degradation of methyl orange.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/aBaoxytEYes/C9RA10437B

Post collegati

ONE-STEP SYNTHESIS OF CDS/CDSE/CUS HOLLOW NANOSPHERES IN AQUEOUS SOLUTION FOR ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

ONE-POT HYDRODEOXYGENATION OF BIOMASS FURAN DERIVATIVES INTO DECANE UNDER MILD CONDITIONS OVER PD/C COMBINED WITH PHOSPHOTUNGSTIC ACID

Redazione

A HIGHLY RESPONSIVE METHANOL SENSOR BASED ON GRAPHENE OXIDE/POLYINDOLE COMPOSITES

Redazione

HYBRID FLUORESCENT LIQUID CRYSTALLINE COMPOSITES: DIRECTED ASSEMBLY OF QUANTUM DOTS IN LIQUID CRYSTALLINE BLOCK COPOLYMER MATRICES

Redazione

SPECIFIC ION EFFECTS OF INCOMPLETE ION-EXCHANGE BY ELECTRIC FIELD-INDUCED ION POLARIZATION

Redazione

ULTRAFAST BROADBAND NONLINEAR OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND EXCITED-STATE DYNAMICS OF TWO BIS-CHALCONE DERIVATIVES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More