venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
CO2-SWITCHABLE NON-NEWTONIAN FLUIDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Fluidic materials that possess engineered non-Newtonian response are highly desirable in industrial and military applications. For example, shear thickening is highly intriguing in the case of flexible body armor or damping devices; however, shear thinning is more suitable in industrial processes with confining flow or painting. Herein we present a new class of non-Newtonian polymeric fluids with switchable rheological properties being mediated by carbon dioxide (CO2). Several pH-sensitive associative amphiphilic polymers were designed by copolymerizing N,N-dimethylacrylamide (DMA) and N,N-dimethylaminoethyl methacrylate (DMAEMA), followed by the hydrophobic modification. In the beginning, polymers carrying an optimal balance of hydrophilic and hydrophobic moieties that exhibit shear thinning property in an alkaline environment. After CO2 aeration, the protonation of tertiary amine groups on the polymer backbone induces coil expansion and promotes the interchain cross-link under shear, leading to the abnormal shear thickening. The fluidic material can revert its shear thinning property after sparging the solution with N2. Such a gas-controlled process is reversible and clean, which can be performed for several cycles. This study taps the potential of CO2 utilization in the dynamic fluidic material science.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/mTcIksDbU9I/D0GC00877J

