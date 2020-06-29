CO2 CAPTURE, ACTIVATION AND DISSOCIATION ON THE TI2C SURFACE AND TI2C MXENE: THE ROLE OF SURFACE STRUCTURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01700K, Paper

Aswathi Mohan T., Nishamol Kuriakose, Krishnakanta Mondal, Prasenjit Ghosh

Barrier-less CO 2 activation on Ti 2 C(100) and MXene with preferential adsorption on the (100) surface and a lower dissociation barrier on MXene.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/dmyg31ohmuA/D0CP01700K