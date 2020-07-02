CO–PT BIMETALLIC NANOPARTICLES WITH TUNABLE MAGNETIC AND ELECTROCATALYTIC PROPERTIES PREPARED BY ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03381B, Communication
Yan-Qiang Cao, Tao-Qing Zi, Chang Liu, Da-Peng Cui, Di Wu, Ai-Dong Li
Magnetism tuning and hydrogen evolution reaction activity optimization can be achieved for Co–Pt BMNPs prepared by ALD.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
