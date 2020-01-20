(AGENPARL) – London (Ontario Canada), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Event Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Co-op Work Permit Q&A Session will answer student questions regarding Co-op Work Permit applications as well as related working regulations, to assist international students (e.g. students DAN Management internship program) on matters of the Co-op work permit document as well as working authorization.

Information will be presented by a RISIA.

Western is committed to accessibility for persons with disabilities. Please contact us in advance if you have any particular accommodation requirements. –

IESC Staff, ex 89309,

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/iesc/2020-01/co-op-work-permit-qa-social.html