venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
CO-NONSOLVENCY IN CONCENTRATED AQUEOUS SOLUTIONS OF PNIPAM: EFFECT OF METHANOL ON THE COLLECTIVE AND THE CHAIN DYNAMICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Soft Matter, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01007C, Paper
Konstantinos N. Raftopoulos, Konstantinos Kyriakos, Matthias Nuber, Bart-Jan Niebuur, Olaf Holderer, Michael Ohl, Oxana Ivanova, Stefano Pasini, Christine M. Papadakis
The polymer dynamics in concentrated solutions of poly(N-isopropyl acrylamide) in water/methanol mixtures is investigated using light and neutron scattering.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/_8ECJFb5m7Y/D0SM01007C

