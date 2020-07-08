mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP: ENGAGING AFRICAN, EUROPEAN AND DIASPORA YOUTH

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP

LISBONA, CONTE: RISPOSTE EUROPEE CONTRO LA CRISI DEVE ESSERE FORTE E AMBIZIOSA

CORONAVIRUS, IL PRESIDENTE BRASILIANO BOLSONARO È POSITIVO

MARTEDì 7 LUGLIO 2020 – 236ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH CHANCELLOR MERKEL: 7 JULY 2020

PASSING OF LORNE CRANER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE BUREAU…

IMPLEMENTING VISA RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO TIBET ACT

Agenparl

CO/NI-MOF-74-DERIVED CONI2S4 NANOPARTICLES EMBEDDED IN POROUS CARBON AS HIGH PERFORMANCE ANODE FOR SODIUM ION BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

In this work, Co/Ni-MOF-74-derived CoNi2S4 nanoparticles embedded in porous carbon (CoNi2S4@C) was successfully prepared with Co/Ni-MOF-74 as precursor. According to the SEM and TEM images, CoNi2S4 nanoparticles with a diameter of about 8 nm were uniformly distributed in the composite. Compared with the pure CoNi2S4, CoNi2S4@C exhibits excellent electrochemical performance as an anode material for sodium ion batteries (SIBs). After 50 cycles (at 100 mA g-1), the specific capacity of the CoNi2S4@C can maintain 438 mAh g-1. After the CoNi2S4@C electrode was charged/discharged at different current density of 50, 100, 200, 500, 800, 1000, 2000 mA g-1, the specific capacity can return to the original level when the current density was restored to 50 mA g-1. This is due to the composite material can reduce the effect of volume expansion.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/qQ0PtgOWCKY/D0NJ02736G

Post collegati

CO/NI-MOF-74-DERIVED CONI2S4 NANOPARTICLES EMBEDDED IN POROUS CARBON AS HIGH PERFORMANCE ANODE FOR SODIUM ION BATTERIES

Redazione

MINISTRO CELSO DE MELLO DETERMINA ARQUIVAMENTO DE NOTíCIA-CRIME CONTRA MINISTRO CHEFE DO GSI

Redazione

SAFEGUARDING THE COMMUNITY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

DMAP AND PIVOH-PROMOTED AMINATION/ALLENIZATION REACTION

Redazione

SES-MOD–05234 – WRGB LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

A TRI-FUNCTIONAL MOLECULAR RELAY TO FABRICATE A SIZE-CONTROLLED COOX NANOPARTICLES & WO3 PHOTOANODE FOR EFFICIENT PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL WATER OXIDATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More