CO/NI-MOF-74-DERIVED CONI2S4 NANOPARTICLES EMBEDDED IN POROUS CARBON AS HIGH PERFORMANCE ANODE FOR SODIUM ION BATTERIES

In this work, Co/Ni-MOF-74-derived CoNi2S4 nanoparticles embedded in porous carbon (CoNi2S4@C) was successfully prepared with Co/Ni-MOF-74 as precursor. According to the SEM and TEM images, CoNi2S4 nanoparticles with a diameter of about 8 nm were uniformly distributed in the composite. Compared with the pure CoNi2S4, CoNi2S4@C exhibits excellent electrochemical performance as an anode material for sodium ion batteries (SIBs). After 50 cycles (at 100 mA g-1), the specific capacity of the CoNi2S4@C can maintain 438 mAh g-1. After the CoNi2S4@C electrode was charged/discharged at different current density of 50, 100, 200, 500, 800, 1000, 2000 mA g-1, the specific capacity can return to the original level when the current density was restored to 50 mA g-1. This is due to the composite material can reduce the effect of volume expansion.