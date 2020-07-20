lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
CO DIRECT ESTERIFICATION TO DIMETHYL OXALATE AND DIMETHYL CARBONATE: THE KEY FUNCTIONAL MOTIFS OF CATALYTIC SELECTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

CO direct esterification is the processes of CO as starting material and ester chemicals as products. Dimethyl oxalate (DMO) and dimethyl carbonate (DMC) are two different products of CO direct esterification reaction. However, the effective controlling of reaction pathway and direct synthesizing to DMO and DMC respectively are challenging. In this review, we summarize the recent research progress about CO direct esterification to DMO and DMC, and reveal the functional motifs of catalytic selectivity. Firstly, we discuss the microstructure of catalysts for CO direct esterification to DMO and DMC respectively, including the valence state and the aggregate state of Pd. Then, the influence of the support’s characteristics on the selectivity also are analyzed. Importantly, the aggregate state of active component Pd is deemed as the key functional motifs of catalytic selectivity. The isolated Pd is conducive to the formation of DMC, while the aggregated Pd is benefit for the formation of DMO. This review will provide rational guidance for CO direct esterification to DMO and DMC.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/rMtDZ6hR8Oo/D0NR03008B

