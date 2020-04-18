CO-DELIVERY OF IL-10 AND NT-3 TO ENHANCE SPINAL CORD INJURY REPAIR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News) Spinal cord injury (SCI) creates a complex microenvironment that is not conducive to repair; growth factors are in short supply, whereas factors that inhibit regeneration are plentiful. In a new report, researchers have developed a structural bridge material that simultaneously stimulates IL-10 and NT-3 expression using a single bi-cistronic vector to alter the microenvironment and enhance repair.

