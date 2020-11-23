CNO VISITS NAVY SAILORS, CIVILIANS AT NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DAHLGREN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 23 novembre 2020

WASHINGTON (NNS) – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday visited Sailors and civilians during a day-trip to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, Nov. 17.

During the visit, CNO received briefs on a variety programs like High Energy Lasers, Solid Laser Technology Maturation (SSL-TM) and Layered Laser Defense (LLD), and the Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren.

“As we develop the Fleet of the future, it’s important that we invest in weapons that are more precise, have longer range, and give us the ability to make our ships more survivable,” said Gilday. “The development and fielding of new technology like directed energy and high-velocity projectiles are not science fiction – they’re happening today – and the workforce here in Dahlgren is making that happen.”

CNO also spoke with Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) leadership, met with AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) students, toured the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer and observed the Virtual Maintenance Trainer demonstration at ATRC.

“As we cultivate our future Fleet’s technology, it’s also vitally important that we develop our Sailors for the future too,” said Gilday. “Through state-of-the-art combat-systems trainers, like the ones I saw here today, I am confident that our Sailors are receiving training that will make them ready for any situation they face, both now and in the future.”

NSWC Dahlgren Division’s mission is to deliver warfare systems to protect our nation and defeat our adversaries with a vision to design, develop, and integrate technologically superior, 21st century warfare systems. As a premier naval scientific and engineering institution, Dahlgren technology is critical to new surface warfare systems integration and interoperability for today’s fleet, tomorrow’s fleet and the fleet of the future.

CSCS and its learning site, ATRC, are co-located in Dahlgren, Virginia. CSCS prepares Sailors to operate, maintain and tactically employ sensors, weapons, communications, combat systems and deck equipment.

Quick Facts

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) is the senior military officer of the Department of the Navy. The CNO is a four-star admiral and is responsible to the Secretary of the Navy for the command, utilization of resources, and operating efficiency of the operating forces of the Navy and of the Navy shore activities assigned by the Secretary.

A member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CNO is the principal naval adviser to the President and to the Secretary of the Navy on the conduct of war, and is the principal adviser and naval executive to the Secretary on the conduct of activities of the Department of the Navy. Assistants are the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO), the Deputy Chiefs of Naval Operations (DCNOs), the Assistant Chiefs of Naval Operations (ACNOs) and a number of other ranking officers. These officers and their staffs are collectively known as the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OpNav).

