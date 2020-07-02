giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
CNIO TEAM DEVELOP A TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE EFFECTIVENESS OF STEM CELLS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 02 luglio 2020 (Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO)) Stem cells have been holding great promise for regenerative medicine for years. However, one of the main limitations in the application of these therapies is the quality of the stem cells that can be generated in the laboratory. Now, a team from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) has developed a new, simple and fast technology that enhances in vitro and in vivo the potential of stem cells to differentiate into adult cells.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/cndi-ctd063020.php

