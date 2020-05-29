CMA CGM DONATES 200,000 FACE MASKS TO THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 29 maggio 2020
CMA CGM chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé said ‘it means a lot to us that we stand alongside the…
Related Stories
- Tankers in floating storage hit new high
- ICS releases medical guidance after seafarers denied care
- Product tanker demand likely peaked as deviations slow
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132505/CMA%20CGM%20donates%20200000%20face%20masks%20to%20the%20City%20of%20Los%20Angeles?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss