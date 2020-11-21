CMA CGM BOOSTED BY RECOVERY IN SHIPPING AND LOGISTICS VOLUMES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, sab 21 novembre 2020 CMA CGM has seen higher volumes in the third quarter of this year than it did last year. Combined with…
Related Stories
- IMO approves HFO ban in Arctic Sea
- Forwarders call for action on detention and demurrage
- Hafnia sees consolidation as future of product tanker market
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1134791/CMA%20CGM%20boosted%20by%20recovery%20in%20shipping%20and%20logistics%20volumes?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss