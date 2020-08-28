venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Breaking News

DROGA, SALVINI: GRAZIE ALLA POLIZIA PER IL BLITZ DI JESOLO

CONFERMATA LA CELEBRAZIONE DELLA GIORNATA MISSIONARIA MONDIALE

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL RESPONSE: EUROPEAN UNION ORGANISES A HUMANITARIAN AIR BRIDGE TO CôTE…

ROGUE EMERGENCY SERVICES PUBLISHER SHUT DOWN

SCUOLA: CALABRIA (FI) A RAGGI, CLEMENZA è FINITA DA TEMPO

DONNE, BOLDRINI (PD): DIMISSIONI FERRARA PIU CHE GIUSTE. RINGRAZIO INTERGRUPPO DONNE

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: BENE ACCORDO CON LE REGIONI SU DOCUMENTO ISS

USA: GIORNATA DI PREGHIERA CONTRO IL RAZZISMO INDETTA DAI VESCOVI

TEMPO DEL CREATO: “JUBILEE FOR THE EARTH”, MINISERIE PODCAST DEI MISSIONARI COLOMBANI

COVID, SALVINI: CHE SQUALLORE L’INCAPACE ZINGARETTI, HA PAURA DI PERDERE ELEZIONI E…

Agenparl

CLUSTER PREVALENCE IN CONCENTRATED RING-CHAIN MIXTURES UNDER SHEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Semiflexible ring polymers are known to exhibit clustering behavior and form stacks in concentrated solutions. Recently, weak shear was suggested to re-orient these stacks with flow, a phenomenon more easily visible in more concentrated solutions [Liebetreu et al., ACS Appl. Polym. Mater., 2020, in press, DOI: 10.1021/acsapm.0c00522]. In this work, we investigate the impact of mixing linear chains and rings in a similar system under shear, studying clustering in the presence of semiflexible, rod-like chains. We present a correlation between chain monomer fraction and clustering behavior as linear chains take up less space, thus decreasing the system’s effective density and, subsequently, clustering. However, we suggest mixtures with a low chain concentration to maintain or potentially enhance clustering at equilibrium while this effect is destroyed under shear. The mixing of chains and rings may therefore be used to create more strongly organized structures susceptible to re-orientation via weak shear.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/uBMhOfXJeO4/D0SM01309A

Post collegati

CO-NONSOLVENCY IN CONCENTRATED AQUEOUS SOLUTIONS OF PNIPAM: EFFECT OF METHANOL ON THE COLLECTIVE AND THE CHAIN DYNAMICS

Redazione

CLUSTER PREVALENCE IN CONCENTRATED RING-CHAIN MIXTURES UNDER SHEAR

Redazione

DEFENSIE VERHOOGT STAGEVERGOEDING

Redazione

SELF-ASSEMBLED AMPHIPHILIC FLUORESCENT PROBE: DETECTING PH-FLUCTUATIONS WITHIN CANCER CELLS AND TUMOUR TISSUES

Redazione

MINUTES – PDCO MINUTES OF THE 24-27 MARCH 2020

Redazione

FLAXSEED OLIGOSACCHARIDES ALLEVIATE DSS-INDUCED COLITIS THROUGH MODULATION OF GUT MICROBIOTA AND REPAIR OF THE INTESTINAL BARRIER IN MICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More