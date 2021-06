(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 16 giugno 2021 This paper offers policy reform recommendations to enable governments to further expand the adoption and deployment of cloud computing in public sector management, operations, and services.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/qRW2ZZEm-cA/cloud-computing-digital-government-asia-pacific