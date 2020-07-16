CLOSING THE DATA GAP: NOVEL APPROACHES FOR DATA USE IN THE COVID-19 RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 16 luglio 2020 Source: Harvard University. Published: 6/30/2020.

This 56-minute webinar from the Harvard Global Health Institute brings together data scientists and policy experts to discuss opportunities and challenges to meet the urgent need for high-volume, high-quality COVID-19 data. Panelists reflect on novel approaches for acquiring data; discuss the ethical and regulatory implications of their use; and dive into recommendations on how to overcome ongoing barriers to data collection during COVID-19.

(Video or Multimedia)

