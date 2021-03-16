CLOSE BAND CENTER AND RAPID ADSORPTION KINETICS FACILITATE SELECTIVE ELECTROCHEMICAL SENSING OF HEAVY METAL IONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00735A, Communication

Zong-Yin Song, Pei-Hua Li, Meng Yang, Shi-Hua Chen, Xiang-yu Xiao, Wanchun Duan, Chu-Hong Lin, Xing-Jiu Huang

Combining density function theory calculation with experiment and kinetics simulation, a multiscale framework describing the influence of reactant-substrate interaction on electrochemical performances was proposed. It was found that the close…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/APAnDSyEXxk/D1CC00735A