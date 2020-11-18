CLONE OF WEBINAR: SLURM MIGRATION INFORMATION SESSION

OSC will host a webinar to provide information on the migration to the SLURM Batch System on September 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00pm. This event will cover the changes to the batch submission tools on Pitzer (and, in future, Owens), especially for users who plan to be part of the early user period on the Pitzer expansion. This is a great opportunity to ask any questions you have about performing your computational research on our systems.

Who Should Attend: Existing OSC users who want to learn how to update their work to use the SLURM batch system

Prerequisites: There are no prerequisites

Method of Delivery: Slide presentation and open discussion.

Connection details will be provided to registrants before the session.