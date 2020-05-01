venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1516 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

PRESS RELEASE: LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR MIDLOTHIAN: 30 APRIL 2020

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 621 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

CHANCELLOR OF THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 MARCH…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE, IN VIDEOCONFERENZA, DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI CONFINDUSTRIA…

CASO ORLANDI: ARCHIVIATO IL PROCEDIMENTO SULLE OSSA DEL TEUTONICO

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF SãO TOMé AND PRíNCIPE : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

LA FEDE E LA DONNA PIù AMATA NELLA STORIA DELL’ARTE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2463 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – CONCLUSIONE ITER

Agenparl

CLONE OF SERBIA: GRAIN AND FEED ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 01 maggio 2020

Farmers in Serbia are preparing for spring planting that should take place at the beginning of April. On March 15, Serbia imposed a state of emergency that includes a police curfew due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This will likely delay spring planting due to limitations on the movement of farmers, the lack of seasonal workers and difficulties in obtaining planting material. Marketing year (MY) 2019/20 wheat crop was average at an estimated 2.5 million metric tons (MMT), 22 percent lower than MY2018/19, which was one of the largest in over twenty years at an estimated 3.2 million metric tons (MMT). MY2020/21 wheat planted area is reported to be same as last year or approximately 570,000 hectares (HA). For MY 2019/20, corn production reached a level of 7.7 MMT. That is nearly 10 percent more than in MY 2018/9, which was recorded as good year for corn production. For MY2020/21, it is expected that corn planted area will be similar to last year at about 950,000 HA.

Serbia: Grain and Feed Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/clone-serbia-grain-and-feed-annual

Post collegati

CLONE OF SERBIA: GRAIN AND FEED ANNUAL

Redazione

BPIFRANCE ACCENTUE SON SOUTIEN AUX ENTREPRISES INNOVANTES FACE à LA CRISE

Redazione

STARK DISPARITIES IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH RATES AMONG NEW YORK

Redazione

UPDATE 47: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (APRIL 29 AT 6 P.M.)

Redazione

COVID-19 REVEALS BOTH A GAPING HOLE AND A SILVER LINING IN AUSTRALIA’S MANUFACTURING SECTOR

Redazione

ELECTIVE OUTPATIENT TREATMENTS TO RESUME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More