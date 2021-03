(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mar 16 marzo 2021

Canada and the European Union have pledged to reach net-zero emissions, a transition to a low-carbon energy economy and an inclusive, green recovery. This synergy produces the possibility of not just ideological partnerships but economic ones. Between the two, what has been achieved so far, and what’s on the horizon?

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/canada/95078/climate-partners-european-union-and-canada_en