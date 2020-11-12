giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
CLIMATE MITIGATION POLICY IN DENMARK: A PROTOTYPE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020

Author/Editor:

Nicoletta Batini
;
Ian Parry
;
Philippe Wingender

Publication Date:

November 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

Denmark has a highly ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 70 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. While there is general agreement that carbon pricing should be the centerpiece of Denmark’s mitigation strategy, pricing needs to be effective, address equity and leakage concerns, and be reinforced by additional measures at the sectoral level. The strategy Denmark develops can be a good prototype for others to follow. This paper discusses mechanisms to scale up domestic carbon pricing, compensate households, and possibly combine pricing with a border carbon adjustment. It also recommends the use of revenue-neutral feebate schemes to strengthen mitigation incentives, particularly for transportation and agriculture, fisheries and forestry, though these schemes could also be applied more widely.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/11/12/Climate-Mitigation-Policy-in-Denmark-A-Prototype-for-Other-Countries-49882

