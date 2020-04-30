(AGENPARL) – gio 30 aprile 2020 Plus, flood risk case study

NEW FROM MCKINSEY QUARTERLY

Climate math: What a 1.5-degree pathway would take

—————————————————————————

By opening our emails or clicking on links, you agree to our use of cookies and web tracking technology.

You received this email because you subscribed to our McKinsey Quarterly alert list.

Manage Subscriptions

Unsubscribe

—————————————————————————

Copyright 2020 | McKinsey & Company, 3 World Trade Center, 175 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007

🔊 Listen to this