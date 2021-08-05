(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to updates from the National Audit Office.

The United Nations describes climate change as the defining issue of our time. Action to limit future global greenhouse gas emissions will help restrict future changes in the climate system. Impacts from climate change are already being felt today and will continue to increase in the future.

This guide will help ARACs recognise how climate change risks could manifest themselves and support them in challenging senior management on their approach to managing climate change risks.

