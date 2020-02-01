(AGENPARL) – Australian, sab 01 febbraio 2020

This content is under review. The climate change function transferred to the Department of Industry, Science Energy and Resources as a result of the Administrative Arrangements Order made on 5 December 2019 with effect from 1 February 2020.

We deliver policies and programs to reduce emissions, increase renewable energy uptake and help Australia adapt to the changing climate.

Our role

Our department:

leads the development and coordination of domestic climate change policy

coordinates climate change adaption strategy

administers climate change programs to help reduce emissions

develops and coordinates renewable energy policy and regulation

engages with stakeholder groups and the community on climate priorities

participates in international forums to support effective action on climate change

supports business and industry to innovate and adopt smarter practices and technologies

helps the land and agriculture sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the changing environment

supports understanding of climate change with information and data

Our climate policies, programs and tools

See more information about government action on climate change on the Department of Water, Agriculture and the Environment website

Our climate agencies

Our portfolio includes these climate change agencies and organisations.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency aims to make renewable energy solutions more affordable and increase the supply of renewable energy in Australia through various programs and projects.

The Commonwealth Scientific Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) uses climate simulations to project future climate.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation finances cleaner power solutions, including large and small-scale solar, wind and bioenergy. It also invests in more energy efficient property, vehicles, infrastructure and industry.

The Clean Energy Regulator administers schemes to reduce carbon emissions and increase clean energy use. These include the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme, the Carbon Farming Initiative, and the Renewable Energy Target.

The Climate Change Authority advises the Australian Government on Australia’s climate change policies and future emissions reductions targets.

We support Snowy Hydro as a government renewable energy business enterprise.

