Climate Action Update: Climate Action and Adaptation Plan Status and Quarterly 2021 Climate Implementation Work Plan Report

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (coming soon, [agenda and staff report here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h29d22d0,2a3319d,2a402b8))

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Video Conference (see agenda for ways to view the hearing and how to comment)

Comments can be provided via eComment before or during the meeting. You may also call directly into the meeting to provide comments. (See link above for instructions)

Background Summary

The City of Sacramento is currently updating its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP). The CAAP will provide the City’s strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and adapting to climate change impacts. It will also help achieve other City Council goals related to equity, workforce, and community livability as important co-benefits. Sacramento City Council has committed to a goal of attaining carbon neutrality by 2045. The CAAP will also reflect primary recommendations from the Mayor’s Commission on Climate Change.

The report provides an opportunity for City Council and stakeholders to consider a summary of primary issues and provide early input in advance of the draft CAAP release. It will also serve as the report serves as a quarterly update on implementation of the 2021 Climate Implementation Work Plan (Work Plan).

[Link to Summary of the Draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h29d22d0,2a3319d,2a402b9)

For more information:

Please see the project webpage at: [https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Resources/Online-Library/Sustainability](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h29d22d0,2a3319d,2a402ba)

