CLEVELAND STATE DESIGNING PLAN, SAFETY TOP PRIORITY

(AGENPARL) – CLEVELAND (TENNESSEE), mar 28 aprile 2020

Monday, April 27, 2020 12:00 AM



All

When and How to Return to College Life on Campus

After Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced this week he would not be extending the COVID-19 Stay-At-Home order past April 30, Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour knew he wanted to put a plan in place. One that would take a careful and thoughtful look at when the faculty, the staff, and most importantly, the students of Cleveland State should and would return to campus.

Cleveland State has already committed to completing the Spring 2020 semester online with employees working from home. This practice will continue through May 22, 2020 with a few exceptions.

Under the new plan, limited hands-on programs that need to complete instruction will return to campus beginning May 4 with safety protocols in place. These include limited aspects of the Law Enforcement Training Academy, Emergency Medical Services, Advanced Technology, Medical Assisting, and CPR training. Workforce Education training will also return on May 4 to complete contracts with local companies.

Summer Semester 2020 classes begin May 26 with mostly online classes, but some on-campus classes will occur with safety protocols in place. Also starting May 26, selected offices of the college will re-open on campus. Offices still working remotely after that date will return to campus over the following three weeks. Health safeguards will be determined and put into action prior to those employees returning to campus on May 26.

“We want to get back into our day-to-day operation, but it is going to take some time,” said Seymour. “We want to make sure we put a plan into place that takes everything into account, but also doesn’t have us jumping back into everything too quickly. We are going to err on the side of safety for our students and our employees.”

As one of the first colleges to move study and work off campus last month as a precautionary measure to help fight COVID-19, the Cleveland State student body and workforce have been working and studying remotely for more than a month now. Seymour met virtually with the college’s Cabinet Wednesday to discuss a plan to return to business on all three CSCC campuses (Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore) this summer. After college approval, and approval from the Tennessee Board of Regents late Wednesday, Seymour released the latest details to Cleveland State faculty and staff Thursday afternoon.

“If COVID-19 conditions suggest during the month of May that things need to change, our current plan which has us working and studying remotely can be extended and all summer classes can be converted to online instruction,” added Seymour.

According to Governor Lee’s announcement this week, some businesses in Tennessee will be allowed to re-open as soon as Monday. Theaters and restaurants are among the industries permitted to re-open Monday.

Students currently finishing Spring Semester 2020 at Cleveland State by way of online instruction are now registering online for Summer and Fall 2020 classes. Those wishing to apply for classes for the first time can do so at mycs.cc/applynow. To learn more about Cleveland State and the latest updates regarding COVID-19, visit the college online at mycs.cc/COVID19. For further information about Cleveland State, visit the college at ClevelandStateCC.edu or call 423.472.7141. Students are currently enrolled online through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, Tennessee, as well as CSCC’s Athens Center in Athens, Tennessee and Monroe County Center in Vonore, Tennessee.

CSCC is the College System of Tennessee’s 2019 College of the Year. CSCC directly serves Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk Counties in Tennessee. The College System of Tennessee is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving more than 140,000 students.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/news/plan-to-return-to-campus.html