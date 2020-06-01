lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES AGRICULTURAL AND NATURAL RESOURCES PODCAST

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES AGRICULTURAL AND NATURAL RESOURCES PODCAST

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), lun 01 giugno 2020 Clemson, S.C. – Clemson University has been devoted to the study of agriculture since its inception in 1889 and its early system for imparting knowledge to the state’s farmers served as the template for the Cooperative Extension Service and the Smith-Lever Act of 1914. Over the years, Clemson has been taking research-based information to the […]

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/mediarelations/clemson-university-launches-agricultural-and-natural-resources-podcast/

