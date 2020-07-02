CLEMSON UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION ELECTS NEW CHAIR, VICE CHAIR

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), gio 02 luglio 2020

The Clemson University Foundation board of directors has elected Kenneth L. Smith of Greenville as its new chair and Anthony L. Mathis of Cincinnati as vice chair. Their terms begin July 1.

Kenneth L. Smith is CEO of HEPACO LLC, a provider of environmental and emergency response services. Prior to, he held various leadership positions at Fluor Corporation. He graduated from Clemson in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and has become one of Clemson’s most generous alumni with both his time and financial support. Smith helped establish the Fluor International Supply Chain Professorship, the Fluor Endowed Chair in Supply Chain Optimization and Logistics, and an industrial engineering master’s program focused on supply chain logistics. He received the University’s Distinguished Service Award in 2009 and has been serving as the Clemson University Foundation’s vice chair for the past two years. Read more…

Anthony L. Mathis is the president and chief executive officer of Military Systems at GE Aviation, having held several senior roles in engineering, product support and marketing with GE Aviation before this. He graduated from Clemson in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His passion to serve others has led him to spearhead collaboration and student opportunities between Clemson and GE, which has included naming a GE classroom at the Watt Family Innovation Center. He led his fraternity’s successful fundraising efforts for the Chi Zeta Diversity Scholarship Endowment and the William C. “Bill” Clinkscales Sr., ’74 Endowed Diversity Scholarship. He received the University’s Distinguished Service Award in 2018 and has previously served as chairman of the nominating committee on the Clemson University Foundation Board – currently starting on his second 4-year term. Read more…

###

Clemson University Foundation

The Clemson University Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entity organized solely to promote the welfare and future development of Clemson University. It was chartered in 1933 to support the university’s educational and scientific goals. It is the responsibility of the board of directors to manage and disburse assets prudently within a policy that encourages the enhancement of the resources of the foundation.

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/mediarelations/clemson-university-foundation-elects-new-chair-vice-chair/