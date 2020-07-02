giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

SANTA SEDE A USA E ISRAELE: AZIONI UNILATERALI METTONO A RISCHIO LA…

SLOVAKIA AND THE COOPERATION WITH THE UN DEVELOPMENT FUND

SLOVAK COMMISSION FOR UNESCO SESSION UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF ITS NEW CHAIRMAN…

MARTIN KLUS SYMBOLICALLY HANDS OVER THE PRESIDENCY OF THE SLAVKOV FORMAT TO…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 2, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 2, 2020

OMICIDIO NAUTICO: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION ELECTS NEW CHAIR, VICE CHAIR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), gio 02 luglio 2020

The Clemson University Foundation board of directors has elected Kenneth L. Smith of Greenville as its new chair and Anthony L. Mathis of Cincinnati as vice chair. Their terms begin July 1.

A smiling man wearing a sports jacket and button down shirt with a Clemson insignia tiger paw lapel pin

Ken Smith elected Clemson University Foundation chair

Kenneth L. Smith is CEO of HEPACO LLC, a provider of environmental and emergency response services. Prior to, he held various leadership positions at Fluor Corporation. He graduated from Clemson in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and has become one of Clemson’s most generous alumni with both his time and financial support. Smith helped establish the Fluor International Supply Chain Professorship, the Fluor Endowed Chair in Supply Chain Optimization and Logistics, and an industrial engineering master’s program focused on supply chain logistics. He received the University’s Distinguished Service Award in 2009 and has been serving as the Clemson University Foundation’s vice chair for the past two years. Read more…

A smiling man wearing small framed glasses, sports jacket and button down shirt with a Clemson insignia tiger paw lapel pin

Tony Mathis elected Clemson University Foundation vice chair

Anthony L. Mathis is the president and chief executive officer of Military Systems at GE Aviation, having held several senior roles in engineering, product support and marketing with GE Aviation before this. He graduated from Clemson in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His passion to serve others has led him to spearhead collaboration and student opportunities between Clemson and GE, which has included naming a GE classroom at the Watt Family Innovation Center. He led his fraternity’s successful fundraising efforts for the Chi Zeta Diversity Scholarship Endowment and the William C. “Bill” Clinkscales Sr., ’74 Endowed Diversity Scholarship. He received the University’s Distinguished Service Award in 2018 and has previously served as chairman of the nominating committee on the Clemson University Foundation Board – currently starting on his second 4-year term. Read more…

###

Clemson University Foundation

The Clemson University Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entity organized solely to promote the welfare and future development of Clemson University. It was chartered in 1933 to support the university’s educational and scientific goals. It is the responsibility of the board of directors to manage and disburse assets prudently within a policy that encourages the enhancement of the resources of the foundation.

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/mediarelations/clemson-university-foundation-elects-new-chair-vice-chair/

Post collegati

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION ELECTS NEW CHAIR, VICE CHAIR

Redazione

[USM] UNIVERSITY OF SAINT MARY ANNOUNCES NEW DOCTOR OF EDUCATION IN LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Redazione

CLEMSON PALEONTOLOGIST STUDIES BIRD BRAINS TO HELP EXPLAIN HUMAN INTELLIGENCE

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT (MUST HOLD A DOCTORATE/PH.D. DEGREE)

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, PSYD PROGRAM, TENURE TRACK

Redazione

UNIVERSITY MUSICAL SOCIETY PRESIDENT WILL DISCUSS UPCOMING SEASON, NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN LIVE Q&A

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More