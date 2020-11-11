CLEMSON REQUESTING EVERYONE TO BE TESTED PRIOR TO THANKSGIVING BREAK; UNIVERSITY IS EXPANDING TESTING HOURS THROUGH NOVEMBER

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 11 novembre 2020

As we approach Thanksgiving break and the end of in-person instruction, the University will supplement its robust testing programs to help keep our communities safe.

ALL STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF ARE REQUESTED TO BE TESTED PRIOR TO THANKSGIVING BREAK.

Beginning today, Clemson’s COVID-19 testing provided at Littlejohn Coliseum will have expanded hours of 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily, and include increased capacity inside Littlejohn to accommodate those waiting in line during inclement weather.

DUE TO INCREASED VOLUME OF TESTING, EVEN IF YOU HAVE YOUR QR CODE, PLEASE REGISTER USING THE SIGN-UP TOOL PRIOR TO ARRIVAL AT LITTLEJOHN COLISEUM SO CAPACITY CAN BE MANAGED.

All testing on Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be conducted using saliva instead of the usual nasal swab in keeping with an expanding capacity to use saliva tests provided by the University’s newly expanded CLIA lab. Testing capacities following Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be adjusted as needed to meet our goal of testing everyone before the Holiday break.

The University is finalizing plans to expand testing resources to other members of the local community and will share the details on those opportunities­­ when they become available.

Testing requirements for the return to campus for spring semester after winter break will be communicated as they are finalized.

Below is a weekly overview of testing requirements and availability through the end of the semester.

Nov. 16-20 * Littlejohn Coliseum * 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Regular weekly on-campus testing with an additional selection of off-campus students for mandatory testing. A portion of faculty and staff who are currently accessing campus will be selected for mandatory testing.

Any other student, faculty or staff member can register for testing each day.

Nov. 23-24 * Littlejohn Coliseum * 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open testing for all students, faculty and staff with prior registration. Testing will be conducted using saliva to provide rapid turnaround of test results.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 * Location TBD * Hours TBD

Open testing for all students, faculty and staff with prior registration. Anyone accessing University facilities (housing, classrooms, etc.) from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 should be tested as soon as they return to campus and limit interaction with others until receiving a negative result.

Dec. 7 – Dec. 18 * Location TBD * Hours TBD

The University will offer open testing for all students, faculty and staff for those who would like to be tested prior to holiday travel. More details on location and hours will be provided when finalized.

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/clemson-requesting-everyone-to-be-tested-prior-to-thanksgiving-break-university-is-expanding-testing-hours-through-november/