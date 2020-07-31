(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), ven 31 luglio 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University, in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), conducted more than 2,300 COVID-19 tests between July 20-22 and July 27-28 on employees expected to report to work on main campus prior to August 1.

So far, Clemson has received the results of 1,952 of those tests, with 41 people testing positive. Results for the remaining individuals who were tested will be shared when they are available.

As Clemson continues to prepare for the Fall semester, the University previously announced anyone who works for, lives at or is enrolled in a Clemson University program or facility must secure a negative COVID-19 test result prior to returning to campus or other University location for the Fall semester.

Those who test positive should follow the instructions included on the University’s COVID-19 page. The University continues to finalize technological, medical and financial processes for students, faculty and staff returning to Clemson facilities across the state after August 1. Those details, including free testing locations and transmission of records from tests administered outside of South Carolina, will be announced when they are available.

Clemson will release future test results in a timely fashion after the conclusion of subsequent test periods.

TEST RESULTS

Testing dates: July 20–22; July 27-28

Tests results received through July 30: 1,952

Negative Results: 1,911

Positive Results: 41

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/mediarelations/clemson-releases-employee-covid-19-test-results-from-july-20-22-and-july-27-28/