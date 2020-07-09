giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

ARGENTINA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 44: INTERACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH THE WORKING GROUP ON…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: A ROMA CON I PRECARI, IN CATTEDRA CHI ARRIVA IERI,…

​​​​​DL SICUREZZA. DELRIO: ORA VIA I DECRETI E NUOVA LEGGE SU IMMIGRAZIONE

RICONOSCIMENTO INSULARITà: FISSATO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

VESCOVI AMERICANI: IMPORTANTI VITTORIE PER LA LIBERTà RELIGIOSA E DI COSCIENZA

SCOMPARSA EX SENATRICE BASSOLI: MINUTO DI RACCOGLIMENTO IN AULA

STATEMENT BY THE MANAGING DIRECTOR ON THE WORK PROGRAM OF THE EXECUTIVE…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH HIS MAJESTY KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH HIS MAJESTY KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

Agenparl
Image default
Home » CLEMSON ONLINE SUPPORTS ROLLOUT OF NEW CAMTASIA 2020 SOFTWARE

CLEMSON ONLINE SUPPORTS ROLLOUT OF NEW CAMTASIA 2020 SOFTWARE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), gio 09 luglio 2020

A graphic showing updates to Camtastia 2020, including saved templates, presets and recording dialogue.A new version of Camtasia, the computer screen recording software that makes it simple to record and create professional-looking videos, is now available to all Clemson network users.

Camtasia 2020, by TechSmith, is one of many versatile tools promoted by Clemson Online, which has played a leading role in Clemson’s strategic focus on virtual learning technology since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camtasia can be used to record content of any length. It can help create short informative videos or longer lectures as needed. Camtasia also allows you to make quick edits and produce videos in a format that can be easily uploaded into Ensemble or embedded into your Canvas course.

Clemson Online has posted a brief video overview of the new features in Camtasia 2020. The team will also provide details on the upgrade in a special edition of its Summer Quick Hits training webinar series, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. You can sign up for this session on the Tiger Training website.

Also be sure to check out Clemson Online’s dedicated web page for Camtasia, which features numerous links to training and support resources, including an FAQ and several video tutorials.

Highlights of the software upgrade include:

  • New templates can be created or downloaded and are easily modified to fit your content into a consistent video format.
  • Instantly access your most used tools and effects through new custom styles, presets and favorites.
  • Adjust webcam settings to choose different frame rates for recording (up to 60 frames per second).
  • New ripple insert, ripple move, and ripple trim features make moving and editing clips easier than ever. A wider grab area on the timeline makes trimming video clips easier.
  • Pitch normalization helps keep the tone of your audio consistent when a clip is sped up or slowed down.
  • The project media bin has been improved for better file organization.
  • Graphic annotations are easier to use and can be applied from templates for consistency.

The mission of Clemson Online is to provide expertise and personalized faculty support to create and sustain unique learning opportunities and environments. Be sure to visit the Clemson Online Events page for a listing of all upcoming training and events. 

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/clemson-online-camtasia-2020-software/

Post collegati

CLEMSON ONLINE SUPPORTS ROLLOUT OF NEW CAMTASIA 2020 SOFTWARE

Redazione

A STRONG SOCIAL EUROPE IS ESSENTIAL FOR EU'S FAIR AND SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

Redazione

JUSTICE AND HOME AFFAIRS AGENCIES MEET TO DISCUSS RESPONSES TO COVID-19 AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Redazione

FRA DIRECTOR JOINS PANEL DISCUSSION ABOUT RACISM AND DISCRIMINATION DURING COVID-19

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – HOW TO RECOVER THE EUROPEAN CULTURE AFTER COVID-19?

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: BEAUTY SALONS SET TO REOPEN FOR SOME SERVICES NEXT WEEK UNDER NEW GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More