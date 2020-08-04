CLASSIC PITCH BLACK

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 04 agosto 2020 The milestones of Exercise Pitch Black will be recounted through an online campaign on Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) social media channels.



Called ‘Exercise Pitch Black Online’, the campaign will run from 27 July to 7 August 2020, coinciding with the dates that the exercise was originally slated to occur this year.



But in May 2020, the RAAF elected to cancel this year’s Exercise Pitch Black due to restrictions associated with CoVID-19.



