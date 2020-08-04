martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH SINGAPOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER BALAKRISHNAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH SINGAPOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER BALAKRISHNAN

IL NUOVO PONTE DI GENOVA AFFIDATO ALLA MADONNA DELLA GUARDIA

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND ECUADOR ON THE BILATERAL ENERGY…

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND ECUADOR ON THE BILATERAL ENERGY…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 2, 2020

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » CLASSIC PITCH BLACK

CLASSIC PITCH BLACK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 04 agosto 2020 The milestones of Exercise Pitch Black will be recounted through an online campaign on Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) social media channels.
 
Called ‘Exercise Pitch Black Online’, the campaign will run from 27 July to 7 August 2020, coinciding with the dates that the exercise was originally slated to occur this year.
 
But in May 2020, the RAAF elected to cancel this year’s Exercise Pitch Black due to restrictions associated with CoVID-19.
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/news/classic-pitch-black

Post collegati

CLASSIC PITCH BLACK

Redazione

A HORNET DRIVERS PERSPECTIVE ON PITCH BLACK

Redazione

NEW YARRABILBA COMMUNITY HUB TO CONNECT MORE WORKERS WITH JOBS POST COVID

Redazione

QLD AUDIT OFFICE REPORTS ON FAMILY SUPPORT AND CHILD PROTECTION SYSTEM

Redazione

COVID-19: CHRONOLOGY OF AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS ON DISABILITY SERVICES

Redazione

COVID-19 MAY CAUSE DEADLY BLOOD CLOTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More