CLASSES, RESEARCH AND SUPPORT FOR STUDENTS CONTINUE AT U OF T UNDER NEW COVID-19 MEASURES

The University of Toronto is responding to new measures put in place by the provincial government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Under the new measures, Toronto and Peel Region are in the Grey Zone (lockdown) level under the province’s COVID-19 framework beginning Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 for a minimum of 28 days.

During this time, the province is strongly encouraging residents in Toronto and Peel Region to stay home – except for essential travel – and limit their contacts.

The measures instituted under this new status primarily focus on activities such as social gatherings, restaurants and retail settings. As U of T already had significant control measures in place and the majority of activities are being conducted remotely, the implications of the shift to the Grey Zone are limited for the university.

At U of T, the following changes will take effect starting Monday, Nov. 23:

All indoor and outdoor sport and recreation facilities will be closed (virtual programming will continue to be available)

Indoor public events or social gatherings should not be held except with members of the same household

Outdoor events or social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people and participants should practise physical distancing and/or mask wearing

The university continues to focus on the health and safety of our community, following or exceeding public health guidance since the start of the pandemic this spring.

Most classes and exams will continue to be held virtually, except for a limited number of classes that require in-person teaching as permitted under the provincial measures. Libraries continue to offer pick-up services and access to information technology resources for those who need it. Residences remain open and are adhering to safety precautions. Food services are for pick-up only. Student services and supports also continue to be offered.

Research continues both on campus, with safety measures in place, and remotely where possible, and all employees not required to work on campus are working remotely.

As the situation evolves, there may be other changes that need to be made and U of T will continue to follow the direction of public health authorities.

The restrictions are different across regions of the province. Members of the U of T community are encouraged to make sure they are aware of the requirements for the region in which they live.

To get the latest information on U of T’s response to COVID-19, visit UTogether2020.

