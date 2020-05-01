CLARIFICATION ON THE APPROVED UP DILIMAN ADJUSTED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR THE SECOND SEMESTER OF ACADEMIC YEAR 2019-2020

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), ven 01 maggio 2020

The University of the Philippines would like to clarify that the heading, “REOPENING OF THE SEMESTER*” (for students who opt to complete course requirements within the Second Semester of Academic Year 2019-2020), that appeared in the University of the Philippines Diliman Adjusted Academic Calendar approved by UP President Danilo L. Concepcion on 28 April 2020, DOES NOT refer to reopening nor resumption of classes.

Consistent with the implementing guidelines of UP’s Policy on the Second Semester Academic Year 2019-2020 in the Time of COVID-19, released on 23 April 2020, classes officially end today, 30 April 2020. These include face-to-face classes for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Online classes are also discouraged, but may be conducted only for leveling expectations, clarifications, overall guidance, and summation. These real-time online meetings will not impact grading and will be recorded and disseminated to all students concerned. The UP Policy, a resolution approved by the UP Board of Regents at its special meeting on 16 April 2020, was based on the 13 April 2020 recommendations of the UP President’s Advisory Council, which, in turn, were drawn from the recommendations of the UP System Academic Affairs Committee that were based on the decisions of the Constituent Universities’ Executive Committees.

The resumption of academic activities after 01 May 2020 will enable students to complete adjusted course requirements by 16 June 2020, the end date set in the adjusted Academic Calendar. Grades of students who are unable to complete the adjusted course requirements by this date will be deferred. They are given until May 31, 2021 to do so.

All faculty members with students who opt or need to complete the course requirements within the Second Semester of AY 2019-2020 have until 24 June 2020 to submit their final grades. No student will be given a grade of 4.0, 5.0 or INC for courses in the Second Semester AY 2019-2020.

