(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM sab 13 marzo 2021

At a conference of the Diversity Europe Group of the EESC on 12 March 2021, civil society representatives urged their organisations to tell politicians what type of society they want to create and live in.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/civil-society-organisations-must-be-drivers-change-post-covid-19-societies-and-economies