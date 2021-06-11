(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM ven 11 giugno 2021

In a debate on European values with European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, held at its plenary session on 10 June, the EESC asked for civil society organisations and citizens to be more heavily and more actively involved in standing up for democracy and the rule of law in the EU, which have taken a turn for the worse across Member States

