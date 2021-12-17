(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting City/Town Charters was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/16/2021:

[HB 268](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79042)

AN ACT TO AMEND THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF NEWARK RELATING TO NOMINATIONS AND ELECTIONS.

The bill amends the Charter of the City of Newark by changing the timeline for special elections fro[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79042)

History:

Dec 16, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Administration Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79042

🔊 Listen to this