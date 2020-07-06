lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

Agenparl

CITY SPIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 06 luglio 2020 Sara Martinez is a hacker. She recently broke into the New York City juvenile justice system to expose her foster parents as cheats and lawbreakers. However, instead of being hailed as a hero, she finds herself facing years in a juvenile detention facility and banned from using computers. Enter Mother, a British spy who not only gets sara released from jail but also offers her a chence to make a home for herself withing a secret team of your MI6 agents. Operatiing out of a centuries-old manor house on the coast of Scotland, the City Spies are five kids from around the world. When they’re not attending an elite boarding school, they’re training for their roles as the biggest secret in British Secret Intelligence Service. Before she knows what she’s doing, Sara is heading to Paris fro an international youth summit, hacking into a rival school’s computer to prevent them from winning a million euros, dangling thirty feet off the side of a building, and trying to stop a notorious villain… all while navigating the complex dynamics of her new team. No one said saving the world was easy…

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204414843

Post collegati

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

Redazione

CITY SPIES

Redazione

POINT OF VIEW :A NOVEL

Redazione

ALL THE BEST LIES

Redazione

THE BOOK OF LONGINGS

Redazione

IGNITE ON CONTACT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More