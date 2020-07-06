(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 06 luglio 2020 Sara Martinez is a hacker. She recently broke into the New York City juvenile justice system to expose her foster parents as cheats and lawbreakers. However, instead of being hailed as a hero, she finds herself facing years in a juvenile detention facility and banned from using computers. Enter Mother, a British spy who not only gets sara released from jail but also offers her a chence to make a home for herself withing a secret team of your MI6 agents. Operatiing out of a centuries-old manor house on the coast of Scotland, the City Spies are five kids from around the world. When they’re not attending an elite boarding school, they’re training for their roles as the biggest secret in British Secret Intelligence Service. Before she knows what she’s doing, Sara is heading to Paris fro an international youth summit, hacking into a rival school’s computer to prevent them from winning a million euros, dangling thirty feet off the side of a building, and trying to stop a notorious villain… all while navigating the complex dynamics of her new team. No one said saving the world was easy…

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204414843