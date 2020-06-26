CITY SERVICES: CANADA DAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 26 giugno 2020

We’re adjusting our hours of operation for Canada Day on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Canada Day virtual celebrations

Celebrate at home and online: on July 1 we invite Calgarians to watch the premiere of our virtual Canada Day concert featuring Canadian country music star and humanitarian Paul Brandt with local musicians neo-soul singer Lynn Olagundoye, Alberta roots singer-songwriter T Buckley, indie folk-rocker Chad Van Gaalen, and Metis/Cree blues-rock artist Bebe Buckskin. Learn more here https://newsroom.calgary.ca/celebrate-canada-day-at-home-and-online-this-year/

Getting around

Calgary Transit

June 27-29: Beginning June 27 until the early morning of June 29 (before service starts), the Red Line will be closed between Victoria Park/Stampede and Chinook stations. Buses will replace train service between City Hall and Chinook stations, running every 2-3 minutes. Visit calgarytransit.com/service-updates Beginning June 27 until the early morning of June 29 (before service starts), the Red Line will be closed between Victoria Park/Stampede and Chinook stations. Buses will replace train service between City Hall and Chinook stations, running every 2-3 minutes. Visitfor more information and live updates.

July 1: we will provide a Sunday level of service. Check our schedules page we will provide a Sunday level of service. Check ourto find out when your bus is running.

Parking

Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones and in City Centre, Centennial, James Short and McDougall parkades on Wednesday, July 1st for Canada Day. Holiday rates will be in effect at select CPA surface lots and regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo. TELUS Spark and Heritage Park remain closed at this time.

CPA’s main office location (620 9 Ave SW) and the Impound Lot (400 39 Ave SE) will be closed on July 1st. Reports of illegally parked vehicles may be made to 403-537-7100 option #2 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Online payments and appeals can be made at calgaryparking.com

Around the house

City landfill hours

Updated landfill hours and locations are available on calgary.ca/landfill. Hours for this week include:

City landfillsEast Calgary, Shepard and Spyhill landfills are open on Canada Day. Landfill hours and locations are available at Calgary.ca/landfill.

Cart collection

Residential cart collection will continue on Canada Day. Put out your bins as usual if you have a Wednesday pickup. You can check your schedule online and sign up for free reminders at calgary.ca/collection.

Facility hours and closures

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, will be closed on Wednesday, July 1.

Golf: All open golf courses and ranges on June 30 are open on July 1 under normal operating hours.

While The City’s aquatic and fitness centres are currently closed, select facilities will open by July 20. Visit https://www.calgary.ca/csps/recreation/pools/pools-fitness-and-leisure-centres.html for more information.

Select arenas and sports fields at athletic parks are available by booking only. Please visit https://www.calgary.ca/csps/recreation/rentals-and-bookings.html for available dates for bookings.