(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), gio 25 giugno 2020 The applicant requested records relating to the Brenhill Land Swap from the City of Vancouver (City). The City withheld some of the information from the responsive records, citing ss. 13(1) (advice or recommendations), 14 (solicitor client privilege) and 22(1) (unreasonable invasion of third party personal privacy). The adjudicator found that the City was authorized to refuse to disclose all of the information in dispute under s. 14 and that ss. 13(1) and 22(1) applied to some but not all of the information in dispute.

