giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 24 GIUGNO 2020 – 234ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

LES ETATS UNIS ET L’EUROPE : CHACUN SON HISTOIRE

RIFORMA “118”: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 12A COMMISSIONE

VENEZUELA: MEETING OF THE SENIOR OFFICIALS OF THE INTERNATIONAL CONTACT GROUP

DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA DEL PRESIDENTE DONALD J. TRUMP E DEL PRESIDENTE ANDRZEJ DUDA

SUD SUDAN: ESCALATION DI VIOLENZE, APPELLO ECUMENICO ALLA PACE

STATE SECRETARY FRANTIšEK RUžIčKA MEETS WITH A DELEGATION OF POLISH MPS

MEETING OF THE 5+2 FORMAT AT THE LEVEL OF AMBASSADORS IN TIRASPOL

STATE SECRETARY FRANTIšEK RUžIčKA RECEIVES DEPUTY FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER OF GEORGIA

MINISTER LAJčáK RECEIVES THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS

Agenparl

CITY OF VANCOUVER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), gio 25 giugno 2020 The applicant requested records relating to the Brenhill Land Swap from the City of Vancouver (City). The City withheld some of the information from the responsive records, citing ss. 13(1) (advice or recommendations), 14 (solicitor client privilege) and 22(1) (unreasonable invasion of third party personal privacy). The adjudicator found that the City was authorized to refuse to disclose all of the information in dispute under s. 14 and that ss. 13(1) and 22(1) applied to some but not all of the information in dispute.

Fonte/Source: https://www.oipc.bc.ca/orders/3438

Post collegati

GUILTY ACTS, GUILTY MINDS

Redazione

NOW THE GREEN BLADE RISETH

Redazione

STF CONFIRMA LIMITAçãO REMUNERATóRIA IMPOSTA PELO TETO CONSTITUCIONAL

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE 24 JUNE

Redazione

CITY OF VANCOUVER

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 24, 2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More